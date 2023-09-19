Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.27. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 6,530 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Optical Cable by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

