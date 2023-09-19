OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.96

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.96 and traded as low as $54.82. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,733 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $655.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

