PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.