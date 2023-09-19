PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 334791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

