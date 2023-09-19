Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80. 1,010,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,152,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Specifically, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

