Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $8.22. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 5,832 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

