Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.52. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 14,015 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

