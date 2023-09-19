PHAXIAM Therapeutics (PHXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of PHXM opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of PHAXIAM Therapeutics are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

