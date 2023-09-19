Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

PECO opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

