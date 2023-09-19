Piper Sandler Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

