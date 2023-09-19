Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.19.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.