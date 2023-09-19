Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,435 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

