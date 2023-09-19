Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $444,435. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Koppers Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $871.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.