Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

