Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $290,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $246.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.42.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

