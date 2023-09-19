Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,731 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

