Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

