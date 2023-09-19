Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.96 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

