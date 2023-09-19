ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $4.35. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 70,859 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

