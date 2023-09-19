ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $1.80

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $2.10 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

