ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,241 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

