ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 45,890 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

