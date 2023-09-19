ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.