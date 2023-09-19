ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.