ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $390.16 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

