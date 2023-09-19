ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.