ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 23,588 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

