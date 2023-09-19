ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Loews by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Loews by 142.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.