ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $351.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

