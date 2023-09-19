ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,743 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 147,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.