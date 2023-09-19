ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in TC Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,733,000 after purchasing an additional 372,803 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,704,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $49.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

