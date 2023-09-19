ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after buying an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

