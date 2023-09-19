ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APTV opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.