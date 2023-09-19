ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

