ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.