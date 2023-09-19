ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

