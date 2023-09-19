ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.62.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

