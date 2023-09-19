ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

