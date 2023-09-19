ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $10,258,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 148,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

