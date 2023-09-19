ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

