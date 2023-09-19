ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.32.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

