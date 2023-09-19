ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $453.62 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.86 and a 200-day moving average of $411.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

