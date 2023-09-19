ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.