ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

