ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Targa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

TRGP opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

