ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $276.10 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

