ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 626.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

VSH stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

