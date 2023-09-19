ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

NYSE WAT opened at $273.39 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

