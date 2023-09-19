ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.