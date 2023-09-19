ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.